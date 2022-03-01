Gardai urge vigilance after increase in burglaries

Gardai in Donegal are encouraging people to review their home security in light of an increase in burglaries.

Over the weekend there were four break-ins in Inishowen and one in Lifford, which gardai believe may have been linked.

On today’s Community Garda Slot, Garda Niall Maguire said this reflects an increase in burglaries, particularly in border areas, and people should follow the ‘Lock Up/Light Up’ motto at all times.

He also urged people to report any suspicious activity in their area to gardai…………….

Burglary details –

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house on the Coneyburrow road in Lifford on Friday the 25th of February between 4.40pm and 7.30pm. The back door to the property was forced open and the house was ransacked. A sum of cash was stolen during the course of the burglary and also a number of items of jewellery namely, a gold locket containing a photo, a gold signet ring with a stone, a pearl ring, a gold bracelet with an engraving of “Peter”, a wedding ring, an eternity ring and two gold charm bracelets one of which had 2 charms attached (a red vase charm, and a horseshoe charm). We are appealing to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area between the times mentioned to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or to contact the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111. If anybody travelled on the Coneyburrow road, Lifford between those times and had a dashcam, please make the footage available to Gardaí in Letterkenny. Should anyone come across similar items of jewellery for sale, we ask them to contact Gardaí immediately.

Buncrana Gardaí are investigating a burglary that happened at a business premises at Druminor, Buncrana between Friday February the 25th at 5pm and Monday February 28th at 6am. It is believed that entry was gained via a rear door. A number of items were stolen from the premises namely an angle grinder, two boring steel rods, a Milwaukee battery and a Milwaukee radio. We appeal to residents in the area to contact Gardaí if they observed any suspicious activity in the area over the weekend. We also appeal to the public to contact Gardaí should they come across any of the stolen items for sale. Gardaí in Buncrana may be reached on 074-9320540.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a burglary that happened at Moness Cottages, Burt on Saturday the 26th of February between 5.45pm and 6.40pm. The resident of the property returned home from Mass to discover that the front door of the house had been forced open. A search of the property had obviously taken place but nothing was stolen from there. We appeal to the public to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540 if they noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those times. We appeal to motorists who travelled through Burt village on the Main road (The N13) between those times and who had a dash cam, to make the footage available to Gardaí as the property in question is situated along the Main road in Burt.

Buncrana Gardaí are appealing for the assistance of the public in relation to a burglary that occurred at a house in Elaghbeg, Burnfoot on Saturday the 26th of February between the times of 6.50pm and 7.10pm. The rear window of a house was forced open and entry was gained. A pair of GUCCI sunglasses were stolen from the property. We appeal to other residents in the area who may have observed suspicious activity to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540 or to contact the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating a burglary that happened at a house on Main Street, Newtowncunningham between Saturday the 26th of February at 8pm and Sunday the 27th of February at 10am. An attempt had been made to force the lock on the front door but that attempt was unsuccessful. The back door was then forced in and entry was gained. The house was ransacked. A small sum of cash was stolen and some very distinctive jewellery namely 3 rings and 2 chains a mix of silver and gold and they all contain Larimar stone (A blue gemstone found only in the Dominican Republic . If anybody observed any suspicious activity in that area between the times mentioned or if they have any information in relation to the whereabouts of the stolen jewellery, we ask them to call Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.