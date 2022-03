The Vice President of the GRA says the attack on a Garda in County Cavan has sent shockwaves through the force.

The Garda stopped a car in the Blacklion area in the early hours of yesterday morning when he was held at gun point and dragged into a car.

The unarmed Garda was subsequently assaulted, doused in petrol and dumped on the roadside.

Vice President of the GRA Brendan O’Connor says while Gardai serve the community they too need to feel safe doing their job……………..