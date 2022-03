The HSE says it must recruit 9,500 people a year just to ‘stand still’.

CEO Paul Reid says staff turnover means the health service would need to recruit almost 20-thousand new staff in order to meet its recruitment targets.

The HSE came before an Oireachtas Committee last month, after details of an internal meeting with Department of Health officials described recruitment targets as ‘fake’.

The Minister for Health today approved a 20.7 billion euro service plan for the HSE for 2022.