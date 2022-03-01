Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New car registrations in Donegal down over 5%

The number of new car registrations in Donegal is down over 5%.

According to figures from Society of the Irish Motor Industry, new car registrations were down 12.2% nationally last month.

908 new cars were registered in Donegal during the month of February down from 962 when compared to the same period the previous year.

SIMI Director General Brian Cooke says despite strong demand for new and used cars, supply continues to be a major issue, with any potential recovery unlikely to happen until the second half of this year at the earliest.

New car registrations in Donegal down over 5%

1 March 2022
Stop Food Waste Day 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stop Food Waste Day 2022

1 March 2022
Mica House 17
News, Top Stories

Council receives official notification of amended Redress scheme regulations

1 March 2022
speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Garda warns Slowdown Day is about ‘saving lives’

1 March 2022
