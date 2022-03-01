Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Posthumous Freedom of the City & District honour for Strabane nurse

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council have posthumously granted the Freedom of the City and District to NHS nurse and Strabane man Pat McManus, who tragically died of Covid19 in 2020.

The proposal to confer the Freedom of the Derry City and Strabane District was prompted by a notice of motion brought before Council in June 2020, with plans being delayed due to Covid restrictions.

 

The Freedom of the City and District honour was granted following two special hybrid meetings that were held consecutively yesterday to admit Mr McManus as a Freeman of the City and District.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke paid tribute to Pat McManus’s selfless dedication to the wellbeing of others and said he hoped the Freedom of the City and District honour would give some comfort to his family and friends.

There was widespread sadness and grief across the City and District when news of Mr McManus’s death broke in his home town of Strabane in 2020.

The 60-year-old had continued in his role as a frontline care worker in England, despite suffering from multiple sclerosis, making him vulnerable to the virus.

Although he had been offered a managerial role to limit his contact with patients, he opted to continue in the caring role which had been his lifelong vocation.

Representatives from Pat McManus’s family were in attendance at the meeting followed by a Mayoral reception afterwards in the Guildhall’s Main Hall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mcmanus1
News, Top Stories

Posthumous Freedom of the City & District honour for Strabane nurse

1 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Progress reported in LUH Cancer Research projects

1 March 2022
Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

28 February 2022
covidsign105
News, Top Stories

5,919 new Covid cases confirmed today

28 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

mcmanus1
News, Top Stories

Posthumous Freedom of the City & District honour for Strabane nurse

1 March 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Progress reported in LUH Cancer Research projects

1 March 2022
Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

28 February 2022
covidsign105
News, Top Stories

5,919 new Covid cases confirmed today

28 February 2022
gardadrugs
News, Top Stories

Speeding motorist caught drug driving & no insurance

28 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched into car theft in Strabane

28 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube