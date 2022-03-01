Progress reported in LUH Cancer Research projects

A conference in Donegal has been told that two research projects at Letterkenny University Hospital have been a very successful, with both set to be extended beyond the county.

The first, which has been running for some years examined how best to support patients after treatment, and analysis of the data has shown that those who took part in that programme had better outcomes.

The second is a project to study how best to allow people receiving oral treatments to so outside the hospital, with blood tests and other assessments taking place in GP surgeries and Primary Care centres.

Advanced Nurse Practitioner Dr Janice Richmond says that project was actually speeded up because of the Covid pandemic…………