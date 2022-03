Irish Water is under pressure to fast track upgrade plans for Inch in south Inishowen.

It follows yet another water outage to hit the area yesterday evening and another one over the weekend, leaving hundreds of homes without supply for a time.

Irish Water gave a previous commitment that it would carry out the necessary works in the first quarter of this year.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray says the clock is ticking on that timeframe…………