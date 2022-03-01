Today is Stop Food Waste Day 2022.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. is reminding consumers today, to think critically about the amount of food we waste.

The focus of this year’s Stop Food Waste Day ‘Make Use-By Dates Work for You’ is to make people aware that:

§ food passing its use-by date is the main reason Irish consumers are wasting food

§ people can use or freeze food right up to its use-by date to avoid food waste.

Globally, food wastage’s carbon footprint is estimated at 3.3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent of Green House Gas emissions released into the atmosphere per year. Ireland generates over 1 million tonnes of food waste each year and a third of that happens in our homes.