Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Stop Food Waste Day 2022

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Today is Stop Food Waste Day 2022.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. is reminding consumers today, to think critically about the amount of food we waste.

The focus of this year’s Stop Food Waste Day ‘Make Use-By Dates Work for You’ is to make people aware that:

§ food passing its use-by date is the main reason Irish consumers are wasting food

§ people can use or freeze food right up to its use-by date to avoid food waste.

Globally, food wastage’s carbon footprint is estimated at 3.3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent of Green House Gas emissions released into the atmosphere per year. Ireland generates over 1 million tonnes of food waste each year and a third of that happens in our homes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stop Food Waste Day 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stop Food Waste Day 2022

1 March 2022
Mica House 17
News, Top Stories

Council receives official notification of amended Redress scheme regulations

1 March 2022
speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Garda warns Slowdown Day is about ‘saving lives’

1 March 2022
niall maguire
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai urge vigilance after increase in burglaries

1 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Stop Food Waste Day 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stop Food Waste Day 2022

1 March 2022
Mica House 17
News, Top Stories

Council receives official notification of amended Redress scheme regulations

1 March 2022
speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Garda warns Slowdown Day is about ‘saving lives’

1 March 2022
niall maguire
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai urge vigilance after increase in burglaries

1 March 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Shock has now turned to reality’ – Ukrainian native living in Letterkenny

1 March 2022
intercultural donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Intercultural Platform supporting Ukranian community

1 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube