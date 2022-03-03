Ballybofey records highest commercial vacancy rate in Ireland

The number of commercial property units lying empty across the country is at its highest level in nine years.

Ballybofey is the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in Ireland at 30%.

The figures recorded by GeoDirectory show there were 29 thousand 317 vacant commercial units in the last quarter of 2021.

Sligo has the highest vacancy rate at 20% followed by Leitrim and Roscommon, both at 17.1%.

CEO of GeoDirectory Dara Keogh says the fallout from Covid is having an impact on the figures: