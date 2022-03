Derry City’s Ciaron Harkin suffered a blow this week when it was revealed that Harkin ruptured his ACL in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

The 26 year old sustained the injury in the final 20 minutes of the game and was replaced by Donegal man Ronan Boyce who himself just returned from a long injury lay off.

Despite the injury Candystrips boss Ruaidhri Higgins insists that Harkin will remain an integral part of the dressing room.