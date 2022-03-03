Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Harps Confirm McWoods Signing

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of Eric McWoods. The attacker made his debut for the club on Friday night, coming off the bench vs UCD.

The American last played for Shabab Al-Aqaba in the Jordanian Pro League and has also played in Hungary, Malta and Estonia where he helped Narva Trans to Estonian Cup glory and competed in the Europa League Qualifying Rounds.

He featured regularly for the club during preseason, netting the winner in the club’s final outing against Longford Town.

McWoods told FinnHarps.ie: “I’m very happy to sign with Harps. Since I’ve been here the past two months the lads have been great and very welcoming. The team has good camaraderie and Ollie does a great job of keeping the team focused. The fans of Finn Harps also seem to be very passionate and appreciative which is great.

The league is very strong and physical with hard working players which I enjoy and I hope to add my athleticism and ability in helping the Harps have a successful season.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Eric has been with us from the start of preseason but we were left waiting on clearance which we’re delighted to have gotten sorted. He brings some good experience from playing across Europe and beyond so although he’s new to the league here he has settled well. Goals can be hard to come by in this division so hopefully Eric can play his part in that now and help us get where we need to be.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

census
Audio, News, Top Stories

Census to take place on April 3rd

3 March 2022
fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for reduction in fuel taxes as prices hit new high

3 March 2022
Mica Children 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

SCSI report to pave way for redress scheme to come before Cabinet in April

3 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

census
Audio, News, Top Stories

Census to take place on April 3rd

3 March 2022
fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for reduction in fuel taxes as prices hit new high

3 March 2022
Mica Children 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

SCSI report to pave way for redress scheme to come before Cabinet in April

3 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 March 2022
micamarch1
Audio, News, Top Stories

SCSI’s report published

3 March 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over lack of regional balance of job creation in North

3 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube