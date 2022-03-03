Harps Confirm McWoods Signing

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of Eric McWoods. The attacker made his debut for the club on Friday night, coming off the bench vs UCD.

The American last played for Shabab Al-Aqaba in the Jordanian Pro League and has also played in Hungary, Malta and Estonia where he helped Narva Trans to Estonian Cup glory and competed in the Europa League Qualifying Rounds.

He featured regularly for the club during preseason, netting the winner in the club’s final outing against Longford Town.

McWoods told FinnHarps.ie: “I’m very happy to sign with Harps. Since I’ve been here the past two months the lads have been great and very welcoming. The team has good camaraderie and Ollie does a great job of keeping the team focused. The fans of Finn Harps also seem to be very passionate and appreciative which is great.

The league is very strong and physical with hard working players which I enjoy and I hope to add my athleticism and ability in helping the Harps have a successful season.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Eric has been with us from the start of preseason but we were left waiting on clearance which we’re delighted to have gotten sorted. He brings some good experience from playing across Europe and beyond so although he’s new to the league here he has settled well. Goals can be hard to come by in this division so hopefully Eric can play his part in that now and help us get where we need to be.”

—