Planning approved for almost 80 new social homes in Strabane

Full planning approval has been granted for almost 80 new social homes in Strabane.

The project will include 60 new houses and 10 apartments on the former Lady of Mercy High School site between Evish Road and Mount Carmel Heights in the town.

The application for the housing scheme was made by local company McGettigan Homes, on behalf of Clanmil Housing.

West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh says funding will not be an issue, and he’s hopeful work can begin quickly………..

Pic – Cllr Michaela Boyle, Orflaith Begley MP and Maoilisa McHugh MLA