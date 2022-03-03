Russian troops take control of Ukrainian port

Ukrainian officials believe Russian rocket strikes are cutting off heating and water supplies in several major cities, as troops close in on the capital.

It’s currently freezing in Kyiv, and many of those who’ve chosen to stay are sheltering underground with missiles devastating buildings.

A week since Russia’s invasion began, it appears to have taken control of its first major city.

Kherson – a key port in southern Ukraine – is now in the hands of Russian troops, according to its mayor.

It’s thought two-thousand civilians have been killed so far.

The International Criminal Courts prosecutor’s confirmed his office is investigating into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine – after requests from 39 member states.

Officials from both Ukraine and Russia are due to hold further rounds of peace talks in Belarus, today.

The UN refugee agency says one-million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion a week ago, describing the situation as the “swiftest exodus of refugees this century.

Speaking after the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly that the conflict in Ukraine should end, secretary-general Antonio Guterres addressed its members: