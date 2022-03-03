Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ukraine solidarity mural unveiled

A mural was last night unveiled in Letterkenny in a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The mural was painted by street artist Ciarán Dunlevy and is on display in the Port Road.

The unveiling coincided with a vigil.

Top Stories

mentalhealth
Audio, News, Top Stories

Review of CAMHS medication practices underway across the country today

3 March 2022
Ballybofey Main Street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ballybofey records highest commercial vacancy rate in Ireland

3 March 2022
Mural 1
News, Top Stories

Ukraine solidarity mural unveiled

3 March 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Russian troops take control of Ukrainian port

3 March 2022
