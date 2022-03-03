Ukraine solidarity mural unveiled

A mural was last night unveiled in Letterkenny in a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The mural was painted by street artist Ciarán Dunlevy and is on display in the Port Road.
The unveiling coincided with a vigil.
