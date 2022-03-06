Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry beat Donegal to book place in Division 2B hurling final

Davin Flynn. Photo Gerladine Diver

Donegal are still on course for a place in the National Hurling League Division 2B Final despite losing to Derry at O’Donnell Park.

Donegal led by 0-10 to 0-7 at the break with Davin Flynn prominent among the scorers, but Derry took complete control in the second half and emerged victorious on a final scoreline of Derry 0-23, Donegal 0-15.

Derry now have eight points while Donegal have six with one series of games to play. Donegal now play bottom of the table Mayo next week.

Sligo have four points after a 4-13 to 0-19 win over Mayo while London beat Wicklow by 3-16 to 1-9 and they also move to four points.

After the game match analyst Colm Breathnach discussed the outcome with Tom Comack.

