The Donegal Junior Football League held a function on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of the league.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney, who has strong Donegal connections, was the special guest at the league headquarters at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

On Sunday Sport, league secretary Nigel Ferry reflected on the evening’s events and the huge strides that have been made in Donegal soccer over the past 50 years when he was interviewed by Chris Ashmore.