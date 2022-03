Derry booked their place in the Division 2b final of the National Hurling League on Sunday as they beat Donegal by 23pts to 15pts in Letterkenny.

A second half surge seen the Oak Leaf side come from three down at the break to win by eight scores.

Cormac Doherty who top scored with 9pts told Tom Comack it’s good day when you win on the road in Donegal: