The Government is being urged to make amendments to the new Leader Programme.

The Programme provides funding to support community-led rural development with many successful Donegal projects over the last few years.

As part of new programme the rate for businesses has been increased to 75% however community groups are in the same category.

Cllr Martin McDermott says these groups will struggle to come up with that kind of match funding and is calling for the rate to be increased to 90%: