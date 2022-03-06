Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
IFA react to compulsory crop growing plans

All Irish farmers are to be told to plant wheat, barley and other grains as part of emergency food security plans being drawn up by Government.

The Business Post reports Ireland imports about 60 percent of the grain consumed here, as there’s fears of a food crisis with Ukraine’s farms out of action.

The Agriculture Minister is setting up an emergency response team within his department to assist in responding to a ‘rapidly evolving situation.’

IFA President, Tim Cullinan says Charlie McConalogue needs to act soon because planting season is coming soon:

gardatraffic
News, Top Stories

Motorists clocked speeding in icy conditions near Letterkenny

6 March 2022
paint1
News, Top Stories

Paint recycling now available in Inishowen

6 March 2022
farmfence
Audio, News, Top Stories

IFA react to compulsory crop growing plans

6 March 2022
coveney
News, Top Stories

Michael McGrath & Simon Coveney top new poll

6 March 2022
