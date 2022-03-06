Michael McGrath & Simon Coveney top new poll

A new poll shows Ministers Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney are favourites to become the next leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Other contenders for the Fianna fail leadership include former ministers Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen as well as current ministers Norma Foley and Darragh O’Brien.

Simon Coveney is ahead of Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris to be the next leader of Fine Gael.

The Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks poll also suggests that there would be no surge in support for Labour if Dublin Bay south TD Ivana Bacik is appointed as party leader, replacing Alan Kelly who stepped down on Wednesday night.