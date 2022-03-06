Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Michael McGrath & Simon Coveney top new poll

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A new poll shows Ministers Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney are favourites to become the next leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Other contenders for the Fianna fail leadership include former ministers Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen as well as current ministers Norma Foley and Darragh O’Brien.

Simon Coveney is ahead of Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris to be the next leader of Fine Gael.

The Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks poll also suggests that there would be no surge in support for Labour if Dublin Bay south TD Ivana Bacik is appointed as party leader, replacing Alan Kelly who stepped down on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bundoran rnli
News, Top Stories

Woman injured after falling from a horse in Inishowen

6 March 2022
gardatraffic
News, Top Stories

Motorists clocked speeding in icy conditions near Letterkenny

6 March 2022
paint1
News, Top Stories

Paint recycling now available in Inishowen

6 March 2022
farmfence
Audio, News, Top Stories

IFA react to compulsory crop growing plans

6 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bundoran rnli
News, Top Stories

Woman injured after falling from a horse in Inishowen

6 March 2022
gardatraffic
News, Top Stories

Motorists clocked speeding in icy conditions near Letterkenny

6 March 2022
paint1
News, Top Stories

Paint recycling now available in Inishowen

6 March 2022
farmfence
Audio, News, Top Stories

IFA react to compulsory crop growing plans

6 March 2022
coveney
News, Top Stories

Michael McGrath & Simon Coveney top new poll

6 March 2022
youthawards1
Audio, News, Top Stories

More Donegal people encouraged to apply for Garda Youth Awards

6 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube