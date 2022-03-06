More Donegal people encouraged to apply for Garda Youth Awards

More schools and community groups in Donegal are being encouraged to apply for the Garda Youth Awards.

The awards celebrate outstanding young people aged between 13 and 21 years, and recognise the good work they are doing throughout their communities

Gardaí have been distributing nomination forms to schools, youth groups and voluntary organisations right across Donegal via email.

Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee Cllr Gerry McMonagle says while they have received a number of applications to date, the amount so far is down compared to years previous.

Cllr McMonagle who is also an adjudicator, believes that there are still lot of worthy candidates in Donegal yet to apply: