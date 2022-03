Donegal were beaten 2-7 to 1-7 by Mayo in the Ladies NFL this afternoon and will play Dublin in two weeks time in the semi final.

Karen Guthrie scored 1-3 for Donegal today, Geraldine McLaughlin wasn’t available again but Yvonne Bonner featured and got on the scoresheet:

Donegal boss Maxi Curran told Cian McNicholas his side didn’t do themselves justice with their performance: