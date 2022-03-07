Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai renew appeal for information on Buncrana break-in

Buncrana Gardaí have re-iterated an appeal for information about a burglary that happened at a business premises at Druminor, Buncrana between Friday February the 25th at 5pm and Monday February 28th at 6am.

It is believed that entry was gained via a rear door of the premises. A number of items were stolen namely two boring steel rods, a Milwaukee angle grinder, a Milwaukee battery and a Milwaukee radio, similar to those pictured.

Gardai are appealing to residents in the area to contact Gardaí if they observed any suspicious activity in the area over the given time period, and are also urging members of the public to contact Gardaí should they come across any of the stolen items for sale.

Gardaí in Buncrana may be reached on 074-9320540 . The Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.

