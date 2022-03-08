Agriculture Minister to meet farming organisations today

The Minister for Agriculture will meet with the main farm organisations today to discuss the disruption to the sector as well as the current market situation due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The meeting comes in light of a request by Charlie McConalogue to ask farmers to plant wheat, barley and other grains on some of their land.

The measure is part of emergency plans being drawn up by the Government to offset a possible food security crisis brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IFA President Tim Cullinan said farmers would continue to oppose the move: