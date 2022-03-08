Concerns over anti-social behaviour in Bogside area of Derry

Police in Derry say concerns have been raised recently over anti-social behaviour in the Bogside area.

Underage drinking is said to be a specific problem.

Parents and guardians are being urged to speak to their children about socialising safely and in a way that doesn’t negatively impact others.

Police say they are working with partner agencies and will continue to patrol the area to provide reassurance to residents.

Meanwhile, Police also responded to concerns about speeding on the Foyle Road.

A road safety operation was conducted over the weekend. Police say they spoke with several motorists about their driving.

They say they will continue to enforce the law and work to make the roads safer.

Motorists are asked to think about the consequences of dangerous driving on not only you but your family also.