Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Concerns over anti-social behaviour in Bogside area of Derry

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Police in Derry say concerns have been raised recently over anti-social behaviour in the Bogside area.

Underage drinking is said to be a specific problem.

Parents and guardians are being urged to speak to their children about socialising safely and in a way that doesn’t negatively impact others.

Police say they are working with partner agencies and will continue to patrol the area to provide reassurance to residents.

Meanwhile, Police also responded to concerns about speeding on the Foyle Road.

A road safety operation was conducted over the weekend. Police say they spoke with several motorists about their driving.

They say they will continue to enforce the law and work to make the roads safer.

Motorists are asked to think about the consequences of dangerous driving on not only you but your family also.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

8 March 2022
irish rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Oireachtas members to discuss future of Ireland’s rail network today

8 March 2022
police
News

Concerns over anti-social behaviour in Bogside area of Derry

8 March 2022
HighRoad
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for resurfacing of High Rd, Letterkenny to be highlighted today

8 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

8 March 2022
irish rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Oireachtas members to discuss future of Ireland’s rail network today

8 March 2022
police
News

Concerns over anti-social behaviour in Bogside area of Derry

8 March 2022
HighRoad
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for resurfacing of High Rd, Letterkenny to be highlighted today

8 March 2022
IMG-7627
Audio, News, Top Stories

People urged to challenge bias and stereotypes on International Women’s Day

8 March 2022
Nurse
News, Top Stories

Families of healthcare workers who died from covid 19 to receive €100,000

8 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube