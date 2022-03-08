Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai believe car fire in Ballybofey was started deliberately

Gardai believe a car fire in Ballybofey on Friday night to be deliberate.

It was reported to Gardai at around 2:30am on Friday that a car was set on fire at the Navenny Street carpark.

The fire brigade attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

Substantial damage has been caused to the car.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area of the Navenny Street carpark and surrounding streets and who may have observed any activity that may be of interest to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

