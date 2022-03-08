Gardai continue to investigate fatal crash in Raphoe

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information after a woman died following a crash last week in Raphoe.

At approximately 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon, two vehicles collided on Guesthouse End Road.

It’s believed one vehicle lost control and collided with a pedestrian.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was seriously injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, she was later transferred to Tallaght University Hospital where she passed away yesterday morning.

Garda Shaun Sweeney is appealing to anyone with information to come forward: