Money and high value items stolen from Letterkenny business

Money and numerous high value items have been stolen from a business premises in Letterkenny.

The property situated at the carpark area beside the station roundabout on the Pearse Road was targeted between 4:30am and 4:45am on Saturday morning.

A man dressed in a black coat with the hood up, wearing a mask, dark bottoms and black trainers with white soles is believed to have smashed the glass in the front door and entered the shop.

A sum of cash was stolen, a black Iphone 11, a black Iphone SX MAX, various GHD hair styling tools including; 3 hairdryers, 3 curlers, 10 hair straighteners were stolen and as well as 2 sets of hot tools curlers.

Garda Shaun Sweeney is appealing to anyone who observed anything in the area to come forward, particularly taxi men:

 

