More than 50,000 residential units to be built by end of 2023

More than 50,000 new residential units are expected to be built between now and the end of 2023 in Ireland.

The supply of new homes could however be impacted due to constraints in the construction sector as a result of the continued impact of the pandemic and labour shortages.

That’s according to the latest Housing Market Monitor published today by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland which shows mortgage drawdowns up 22% in the last quarter of 2021.

The Chief Executive of the Banking Federation Brian Hayes say he is confident the 50,000 target can be met: