Motorcyclist arrested following high speed chase on Rossnowlagh beach

Gardai have been praised for their actions following a dramatic chase on Rossnowlagh beach on Sunday.

Video footage of an incident involving two motorcyclists speeding across the busy beach has been circulated widely on social media.

One motorcyclist was eventually apprehended by gardai who gave chase on foot after the motorcyclist fell off his bike.

One motorcyclist was arrested and is due to appear in court.

Michael Daly of Daly’s Donegal on the Nine til Noon Show outlined what unfolded on Sunday afternoon:

