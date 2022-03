Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District will be told today that a comprehensive resurfacing programme is needed along the length of Letterkenny’s High Road from the traffic lights at the junction with Main Street right up to the Hospital Roundabout.

The issue is being raised by Cathaoirleach Jimmy Kavanagh who says there are a number of roads in the urban area which are in need of repairs.

However, he says the High Road needs to be prioritised: