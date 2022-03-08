Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Oireachtas members to discuss future of Ireland’s rail network today

TD’s and Senators will today hear about the future of Ireland’s railway network and what must be done to improve it.

The Oireachtas Transport Committee will hear submissions to the All-Island Rail Review later, including proposals for a Western Railway Corridor.

People across the Island expressed ‘interest and enthusiasm’ in a recent public consultation about an All Island Rail Review.

One of the proposals to be considered would be the restoration of a rail network within County Donegal, linking it to the rest of Ireland’s rail network.

Peter Feeney from lobby group West on Track backs the idea of extending rail across the country:

