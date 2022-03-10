Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

2,602 new Covid cases recorded in North

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

2,602 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have been four additional covid related deaths.

483 patients are being treated for the virus in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with just one patient in ICU.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,602 new Covid cases recorded in North

10 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 March 2022
Red Cross
News

228 people in Donegal pledge to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

10 March 2022
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in parts of Letterkenny

10 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,602 new Covid cases recorded in North

10 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 March 2022
Red Cross
News

228 people in Donegal pledge to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

10 March 2022
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in parts of Letterkenny

10 March 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Use of Donegal fire service in medical emergencies unlikely

10 March 2022
charging point
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel hit with cancellations due to lack of EV charging points

10 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube