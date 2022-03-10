2,602 new Covid cases recorded in North

2,602 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours.
There have been four additional covid related deaths.
483 patients are being treated for the virus in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with just one patient in ICU.
