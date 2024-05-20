UK inquiry found infected blood scandal was “not an accident”

In the UK, a five year public inquiry has found the infected blood scandal was “not an accident”, blaming cover-ups and failures by successive governments and the NHS.

It found 30,000 people were “knowingly” infected with HIV and Hepatitis C because “those in authority didn’t put patient safety first”.

Around 3000 died.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called it a “day of shame” for the British State.

Nigel Hamilton, chair of Haemophilia Northern Ireland, lost his twin on Christmas Day, two cousins in the last ten years and two friends in the last two months: