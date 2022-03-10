Calls for £200 energy payment to be issued to every bill payer in North

A West Tyrone MLA is calling for a £200 energy payment in the North to be given to every bill payer.

It follows the announcement by SSE Airtricity of a hike in natural gas prices by 39% from April.

MLA Daniel McCrossan says this rise in the cost of gas is the latest in a long line of blows to families who will be simply unable to meet these price rises.

He says too many families have now passed breaking point and have no idea how they are going to get through the coming weeks and months and something must be done to alleviate the situation: