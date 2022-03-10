Calls for temporary postponement of EU climate targets to ensure food security

A Midlands North West MEP is calling for a temporary postponement of some EU climate targets that farmers have to meet so that they can divert their efforts instead to ensuring food security in the EU .

Colm Markey says the war in Ukraine may mean changing priority away from climate target policies embedded in the likes of CAP and Farm to Fork.

The Midlands North-West MEP was part of a European Parliament group that sent a letter to the European Commission yesterday calling for an “urgent” review of the EU’s approach to food security because of the war in Ukraine.

The review is needed they say to reduce the EU’s dependence on imports and to increase domestic production.

Colm Markey says it’s about food security on a global level also: