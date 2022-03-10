Cllr believes more armed Gardai are needed following serious assault on Garda

There are calls for more armed Gardai in light of a serious assault on a member of the force last month.

Garda Padraig Scott was found in a disorientated state, injured and covered in a flammable substance after he was attacked while on duty in the Loughan, Blacklion area of Cavan on 27 February.

The Garda remains off duty while he recovers from his injuries and the trauma of the late-night attack.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says the tools Gardai currently have at their disposal are clearly inadequate: