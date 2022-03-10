Covid said to be having significant impact on LUH

The Chair of the Regional Health Forum West is warning that Covid-19 is having a serious impact on Letterkenny University Hospital.

As of 8pm last night, the hospital was dealing with 74 infectious cases with a total of 10 wards affected by outbreaks.

Saolta has confirmed that access to visiting continues to be limited to compassionate grounds only.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the spread of the virus is having a knock on effect on the delivery of other services in the hospital.

He is appealing to people to once again be mindful in a bid to prevent further pressure being put on the hospital:

In a statement, Saolta says the hospital’s Emergency Department is very busy with people experiencing long wait times on trolleys.

The ongoing pressure on bed availability has also resulted in a number of elective procedures being postponed.

Statement in full:

Letterkenny University Hospital continues to be severely impacted by COVID-19. As of 8pm last night there were 74 patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital. Currently there are 10 wards affected by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Access to visiting continues to be limited to compassionate grounds only and these visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

In addition, the Emergency Department is very busy and people are experiencing long waiting times on trolleys before being admitted to a bed on a ward. The ongoing pressure on bed availability has also resulted in a number of elective procedures being postponed and patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

The hospital acknowledges that delays in the Emergency Department and postponing procedures are very difficult for patients and their families and would like to apologise for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

Advice for people attending hospital appointments

People who have outpatient or other appointments at the hospital are advised to attend their appointment unless contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and told otherwise.

People with COVID-19 symptoms should call the number on their appointment letter to rearrange their appointment.