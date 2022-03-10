Dail hears of new lease of life for Killybegs

Killybegs has seen a new lease on a life as a result of remote working.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle who was speaking in the Dail in support of a Labour motion on flexible and remote work.

Deputy Pringle says this way of working has allowed many Donegal people return home from Dublin and further afield which they previously wouldn’t be able to do.

But he believes The Right to Request Remote Work Bill doesn’t go far enough and more needs to be done so both workers and employers can be given that flexibility: