Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Dail hears of new lease of life for Killybegs

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Killybegs has seen a new lease on a life as a result of remote working.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle who was speaking in the Dail in support of a Labour motion on flexible and remote work.

Deputy Pringle says this way of working has allowed many Donegal people return home from Dublin and further afield which they previously wouldn’t be able to do.

But he believes The Right to Request Remote Work Bill doesn’t go far enough and more needs to be done so both workers and employers can be given that flexibility:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in parts of Letterkenny

10 March 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Use of Donegal fire service in medical emergencies unlikely

10 March 2022
charging point
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel hit with cancellations due to lack of EV charging points

10 March 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Burst water main causing disruptions in Ardara and surrounding areas

10 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in parts of Letterkenny

10 March 2022
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Use of Donegal fire service in medical emergencies unlikely

10 March 2022
charging point
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel hit with cancellations due to lack of EV charging points

10 March 2022
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Burst water main causing disruptions in Ardara and surrounding areas

10 March 2022
colm markey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for temporary postponement of EU climate targets to ensure food security

10 March 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Covid said to be having significant impact on LUH

10 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube