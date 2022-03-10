Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Gardai urge homeowners to take preventative measures as oil prices increase

Gardai in Donegal are urging homeowners to take preventative measures to avoid the theft of home oil as prices increase.

They are advising people to check oil levels frequently, arrange smaller but more frequent deliveries, instal automatic movement sensor security lighting around tank, install access gates and fencing around the tank, consider and alarm system which is activated when oil levels drop suddenly.

Homeowners are urged also to be particularly vigilant following a delivery, be aware that thieves may return to steal replacement oil following an initial theft and to note suspicious vehicles’ registration numbers and report them to Gardai.

