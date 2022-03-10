Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New package set to transform rural towns & villages

A package of 150 million euro is set to transform rural towns, villages and communities this year.

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys has made the announcement of supports for rural communities.

A new 15 million euro fund will upgrade and refurbish community centres across the country so thousands of people can benefit.

There’ll be a major focus on Remote Working through initiatives such as Connected Hubs and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

It’ll also see significant investment in our walkways, trails, rivers and lakes under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Fund.

