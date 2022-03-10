Taoiseach to meet EU leaders in France later

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to France later for an informal summit of EU leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron, is hosting the meeting which will focus on Europe’s response to the war in Ukraine.

Informal EU summits don’t usually reach agreements for EU action but this meeting in Versailles takes on extra importance.

EU diplomats have agreed in principle to a third round of sanctions against Russia, which will focus on asset seizures and travel bans for oligarchs along with cryptocurrency assets held in Europe.