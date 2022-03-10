Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach to meet EU leaders in France later

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to France later for an informal summit of EU leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron, is hosting the meeting which will focus on Europe’s response to the war in Ukraine.

Informal EU summits don’t usually reach agreements for EU action but this meeting in Versailles takes on extra importance.

EU diplomats have agreed in principle to a third round of sanctions against Russia, which will focus on asset seizures and travel bans for oligarchs along with cryptocurrency assets held in Europe.

Top Stories

city cemetery derry
News, Top Stories

Preparatory work begins on extension of Derry City Cemetery

10 March 2022
Ice Warning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Weather warning for ice in place for Donegal this morning

10 March 2022
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet EU leaders in France later

10 March 2022
gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Men still being questioned in connection with Sligo aggravated burglary

10 March 2022
