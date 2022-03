Two men have been been charged and will appear in court tonight over an aggravated burglary in County Sligo.

73 year old Thomas Niland was seriously injured in the incident in Skreen on the 18th of January which left him in a critical condition.

Gardai arrested three men in the north-west region.

Two of them will appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court at 8 o’clock tonight.

The third man remains in custody.