UCD could prove tricky for Derry City

Ruaidhri Higgins. Photo @derrycityfc

There’s another busy week ahead for Premier Division clubs and the Candystripes are on the road first up on Friday night as they head to Belfield to take on UCD.

Andy Myler’s side has yet to post a competitive win this season but opposite number Ruaidhri Higgins felt that it could prove to be a very tricky game for the visitors.

“We’ve watched their games and even on the opening night against Shamrock Rovers they could easily have been two goals up before Rovers scored” he said.

“If you look at the players UCD have developed in the past 20 years you’ll see a club that has always produced high quality talent. I have no doubt some of the current squad will fall into that category too so yes, I’m expecting them to be dangerous opponents.”

The City manager was keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his player availablility, including whether or not Michael Duffy would make his first appearance back in Derry colours.

“Michael hasn’t been far away for the past few matches and we’ll make a decision on him on Friday morning. We have a couple of lads carrying minor knocks as well and have been monitoring things day by day.”

“Ciaron Harkin is our only long term injury but we’ll see how things are before we travel and decide from there.”

Derry go into the game at the top of the table after negotiating a tough start to claim two wins and two draws from their four outings to date.

A win here would really set them up ahead of two home games against Drogheda and St Pats the following week.

