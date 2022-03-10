Watch: League Preview – Dermot Malone & Martin McHugh



This Sunday Donegal host Monaghan in another crucial Allianz League Division One encounter.

A point or a win for Donegal and top flight status is a cert with two games to play while Monaghan need wins from their remaining games to stay up.

A Donegal win, A Kildare victory at Armagh and a Tyrone win at home over Dublin will ultimately mean the Dubs would be relegated to Division 2 with a couple of games to play.

Elsewhere Derry will look to continue their push for promotion when then head for Roscommon on Sunday.

On this week’s League Preview, Oisin Kelly has been joined by Highland Match Analyst Martin McHugh and two time Ulster winner with Monaghan Dermot Malone.