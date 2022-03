The Premier Division action continues for the north west sides with a double weekend of fixtures on Friday and Monday.

Finn Harps continue to chase a first win when they host St Pats before a trip to Sligo. League leaders Derry City go to UCD ahead of the Drogheda tie at the Brandywell.

Ex Finn Harsp now Drogheda United player Keith Cowan joined Oisin Kelly on this weeks League of Ireland chat, he firstly has been telling us about his time with the Drogs: