Attempts to tackle cost of living won’t alleviate pain and suffering in Donegal – Deputy Pringle

The Dail has heard that the Government’s attempts to tackle the cost of living crisis won’t even begin to alleviate the pain and suffering in Donegal.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says action is also needed on rents too and is calling for maximum flexibility in HAP payments.

HAP is a form of social housing support provided by Donegal County Council where it makes a monthly payment to a landlord.

Deputy Pringle says HAP limits have not increased since 2016, however rents themselves, particularly in Donegal, have increased significantly in that time:

11 March 2022
