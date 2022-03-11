ETB urged to consult with Council on expansion plans

The Donegal ETB is being urged to consult with Donegal County Council as it relates to its proposed expansion plans.

The facility is exploring the idea of extending the FAS facility on the Ballyraine Road however it’s thought that nearby Council-owned land would be the ideal location.

Local Cllr Michael McBride believes it would make sense to house the services associated with the training centre on the one campus.

Cllr Michael McBride says there should be further talks with the Donegal ETB and Council on the matter: