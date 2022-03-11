Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

ETB urged to consult with Council on expansion plans

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Donegal ETB is being urged to consult with Donegal County Council as it relates to its proposed expansion plans.

The facility is exploring the idea of extending the FAS facility on the Ballyraine Road however it’s thought that nearby Council-owned land would be the ideal location.

Local Cllr Michael McBride believes it would make sense to house the services associated with the training centre on the one campus.

Cllr Michael McBride says there should be further talks with the Donegal ETB and Council on the matter:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Attempts to tackle cost of living won’t alleviate pain and suffering in Donegal – Deputy Pringle

11 March 2022
donegal etb
Audio, News, Top Stories

ETB urged to consult with Council on expansion plans

11 March 2022
Future of Europe
News, Top Stories

Health and economy top of agenda at Future of Europe Conference

11 March 2022
maryboyle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mary Boyle’s twin sister appeals for end to family’s ‘torture’

11 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Attempts to tackle cost of living won’t alleviate pain and suffering in Donegal – Deputy Pringle

11 March 2022
donegal etb
Audio, News, Top Stories

ETB urged to consult with Council on expansion plans

11 March 2022
Future of Europe
News, Top Stories

Health and economy top of agenda at Future of Europe Conference

11 March 2022
maryboyle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mary Boyle’s twin sister appeals for end to family’s ‘torture’

11 March 2022
School
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans announced to increase non-Catholic schools

11 March 2022
Micheal Martin 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to begin St Patrick’s Day visit to London today

11 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube