Health and economy top of agenda at Future of Europe Conference

Issues around health, fundamental rights, the rule of law, and the economy were discussed at a Conference on the Future of Europe held in Donegal last evening.

It was part of a Europe-wide initiative to involve people throughout Europe in a debate about the EU’s future challenges and priorities.

Those present at the meeting raised particular concerns about cybersecurity, specifically the safety of information shared online in relation to health care and records.

There were calls for greater equality of healthcare and treatment across borders, for broader access to healthcare for EU patients across all EU Member States and for the EU to ensure the voices of older people be heard in discussions about the future of healthcare in Europe.

The importance of the sharing of resources and best practice across EU countries was also highlighted.

Concerns were raised about the recent increased spread of disinformation with participants calling for greater education of EU citizens about the EU’s role in relation to the rule of law.

Those who attended the meeting in Donegal Town said they felt compelled to do so in light of the crisis in Ukraine.

Access to factual information and freedom of speech were also raised in discussions, the importance of both, participants said, was highlighted by recent developments in Russia and Ukraine.