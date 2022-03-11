Inishowen Cllr calls for more supports for farmers

An Inishowen Cllr is calling for more supports for farmers if they are to proceed with the Governments crop growing plans.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is asking farmers to plant more grains as the invasion of Ukraine has sparked fears about food security in Europe as both it and Russia are major exporters.

But Cllr Johnny McGuinness says a lot of farmers many not be able to afford to follow through on the plan due to the rising costs of equipment and fuel.

Cllr McGuinness who farms himself, says the Government need to provide more funding: